|
|
JOSHUA MATTHEW SORTMAN, 33
LAKELAND - Josh Sortman, 33, of Lakeland, was born on December 20th, 1985 in Concord, Mass. He is the youngest of five children born to John and Mabel Sortman while residing at Fort Devens, Mass.
In 1991, the Sortmans relocated to El Paso, TX where Josh spent his childhood. He enjoyed hanging out and gaming with his best friend, Chris, and many shenanigans in the desert with friends, family, and dog, Skittles. The Sortmans made many memorable road trips as a family and often vacationed at Rocky Point, Mexico. It was there that Josh found a love of fireworks. Including a (retrospectively comical) mishap with a hundred shot mortar, which sent an entire beach of onlookers running for cover. He 'dabbled' in rocketry as a kid. He could be frequently found watching the movie Grease for the fiftieth time, or playing video games with his sister, Monica. He also liked working on his race car with John Sr. and older brother, Jacob. He enjoyed race weekends with the family. They hardly missed an opportunity to spend the weekend at the track. Josh was the youngest racer running the track at the El Paso Speedway at that time. He proved to be a great driver, successfully competing against adults. He went on to win numerous races, which lead him to championship seasons. His hobby would not only become cherished quality time spent with his father and brother, but also something he truly enjoyed and became very good at. He made the whole family proud.
Josh went on to graduate from Parkland High School in 2004. He soon relocated to Groveland, FL with his mother and father. There he worked in commercial transportation service and also studied industrial refrigeration. He would move to Lakeland and later marry in 2018. He was most recently employed as a PLE operator for Coca-Cola, a company he loved and co-workers he considered family. In his down time Josh still enjoyed gaming or often entertaining and grilling for family and friends. He enjoyed being a fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He loved to see people have fun. He was always trying to make people laugh. He always had a smile and a joke for everyone. He was filled with good humor and loved to share it with others. He will be greatly missed.
Josh is preceded in death by his brother, John E. Sortman III.
Josh is survived by his wife, Emilee Sortman; father, John E. Sortman II; mother, Mabel L. Sortman; brother, Jacob (Ricki) Sortman; brother, Jason (Sheila) Sortman; sister, Monica (James) Holloway. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and several friends.
Services for Josh are as follows: Fri. Nov 1st @ 2:30pm Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810.
We all know how much Josh loved his pets! In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his life are invited to make a donation in his name to: SPCA 5850 Brannen Rd. S. Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019