Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jovita's life story with friends and family

Share Jovita's life story with friends and family

JOVITA CASTILLO

DE DANIEL, 70



LAKELAND - Jovita Castillo De Daniel, 70, born on February 15, 1950 in Guerrero, Mexico; entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2020. Hopewell Funeral Hm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store