JOY C
ANDERSON, 83
LAKELAND - Mrs. Joy C. Anderson, 83, of Trinity, Florida passed away April 23, 2020.
Mrs. Anderson was born September 30, 1936 to the late J.T. and Ruth Coward in Whittier, NC. She lived for a short time in Trinity, FL, after moving there from Greeneville, TN where she lived for 12 years. Prior to living on the family farm in TN, Joy owned and operated the Angler's Resort Marina and RV Park in Suwannee, FL with her late husband George Anderson for 15 years. Most of her life she lived in Lakeland, Florida, graduating from Florida Southern College and serving as a school teacher. Joy was a member of the First Baptist Church Greeneville in Tennessee.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son Oscar Anderson (Carin), her daughters Robin Johnson (Ralph) and Rita Coppin (Eric), her brothers George Coward and Bob Coward, six grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband George Anderson and her sister Carolyn Coward.
A graveside memorial service for the family will be held in honor of Mrs. Anderson on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Keen Cemetery in Suwannee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be given in her honor to the Lottie Moon Missionary Fund at the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN or the Salvation Army in Lakeland, FL.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
ANDERSON, 83
LAKELAND - Mrs. Joy C. Anderson, 83, of Trinity, Florida passed away April 23, 2020.
Mrs. Anderson was born September 30, 1936 to the late J.T. and Ruth Coward in Whittier, NC. She lived for a short time in Trinity, FL, after moving there from Greeneville, TN where she lived for 12 years. Prior to living on the family farm in TN, Joy owned and operated the Angler's Resort Marina and RV Park in Suwannee, FL with her late husband George Anderson for 15 years. Most of her life she lived in Lakeland, Florida, graduating from Florida Southern College and serving as a school teacher. Joy was a member of the First Baptist Church Greeneville in Tennessee.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son Oscar Anderson (Carin), her daughters Robin Johnson (Ralph) and Rita Coppin (Eric), her brothers George Coward and Bob Coward, six grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband George Anderson and her sister Carolyn Coward.
A graveside memorial service for the family will be held in honor of Mrs. Anderson on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Keen Cemetery in Suwannee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be given in her honor to the Lottie Moon Missionary Fund at the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN or the Salvation Army in Lakeland, FL.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.