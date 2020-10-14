JOY PEARSON ARCHAMBAULT
WINTER HAVEN - Joy Pearson Archambault, 87, of Winter Haven, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 1, 2020 with her two daughters by her side. She was born on October 17, 1932 in Dundee, FL, to the late Knut and Olga (Axelson) Pearson, and graduated from Winter Haven High School with honors in 1951. In 1958, she married Jean B. 'Arch' Archambault, DDS and shared 31 years of marriage, devoting her life to him as he pursued a career in the US Air Force. She was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to loving and supporting her husband and children. Her smile and infectious laugh will be remembered by everyone who knew her. Traveling and spending time with her family and friends was what she loved and enjoyed most. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed performances at Theatre Winter Haven and RP Funding Center. She was an active member in the Catholic Church and was involved in the RCIA program for many years at Nativity Catholic Church of Brandon, FL. She was a 24 year member of St Joseph Catholic in Lakeland, FL and most recently a member of St. Joseph Catholic in Winter Haven. For the last 27 years, Joy split her time between Florida and her mountain home in Maggie Valley, NC.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 31 years, Jean B. 'Arch' Archambault, infant daughter Jeanne Mary Archambault, sisters Gladys Love, Gloria Mitchell and Edith Haire. Joy is survived by her two daughters Judy Archambault of Tampa, Janet (Marty) Paxton, of Winter Haven, and 5 grandchildren Rosa (Billy) Vasquez-Pierre, Liseana and Sasha Archambault, all of Tampa, Harrison and Bradley Paxton of Winter Haven, and 1 great grandchild, Juney Archambault of Tampa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM October 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven. A private burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, with her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
).
Condolences may be sent to family through Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven.