|
|
JOY (JOYCELYN) RENE COCHRAN, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Joy (Joycelyn) Rene Cochran, age 61, of Winter Haven, FL, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health in Lakeland, FL, after a short 7-month battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Joy was born to Cleo Virginia (Elmore) and Vance West on May 19th, 1958. Later she was adopted by William (Bill) Cochran, and called Bill her real dad. Joy is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hoskins, husband Robert of Lakeland. Her surviving grandchildren Lorelei, Garrett (Wood) and Robert of Lakeland. She is also survived by siblings Cindy, Deana, Anne and Billy, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended relatives.
She graduated in 1976 from Winter Haven High School, and earned her Bachelor's from the University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, in 1992. She worked as a news clerk and journalist for The Ledger's East Polk Bureau for over 20 years until finding her true passion of serving for 13 years as Deputy City Clerk and Records Manager for The City of Winter Haven. She loved Winter Haven, the rich history and culture of her small hometown.
Joy was well-known for her unwavering honesty, witty sarcasm and strength in the face of adversity. If you are wondering if you ever met Joy, you didn't because you definitely would remember. A common line in obituaries is 'She never met a stranger,' in Joy's case she never met a question she wouldn't ask, a challenge she couldn't face, and a boundary that couldn't be pushed. Despite her cutting remarks and iron-will, there is actual evidence she was a loving, giving and caring person. Evidence felt by the loved ones she leaves behind filled with deep sorrow and pain at her passing. She is now in God's loving hands and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved this incredible woman.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the Florida Room in Nora Mayo Hall in Winter Haven with Pastor Scott Thomas presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requested gifts be made to Joy's Journey at paypal.me/joysjourney5k and register to walk in her honor at runsignup.com/Race/FL /WinterHaven/JoysJourney5k .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020