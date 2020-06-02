JOYCE ANN WADE LAKELAND - Services for Joyce Ann Wade
JOYCE ANN
WADE

LAKELAND - Services for Joyce Ann Wade, age 79, will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida, at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. Pastor Rev. Luis Salazar will celebrate the Funeral Mass with Interment at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
Joyce Ann (Moinette) Wade was born on July 6, 1940 in Springfield, MO., the third of three children to Henry Joseph and Lucy Lillian Moinette. She died on May 29, 2020 at home in Lakeland, Fl.
Joyce was married to James Lee Wade at St. Mary of the Rosary Catholic Church in Ardmore, Ok on January 23, 1960. Together they raised three children, James Henry, Jerry Allen and Carolyn Jeanette. James and Joyce were grandparents to seven children and four great-grandchildren.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
