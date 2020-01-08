|
JOYCE ARLENE
KRISKIE, 85
ALTOONA, PA. - Joyce Arlene Kriskie, 85 passed away peacefully in her sleep, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Michael Kriskie.
Born in Altoona Pa. 1935, Joyce is the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Yon. She is preceded in death by both sisters, Geraldine and Shirley and her brother Elmer. Joyce is survived by her children, John Martin, Michele Mann and Samuel Martin, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Joyce lived each day to the fullest.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and taking many cruises. She enjoyed league bowling and playing darts at her local drinking establishment. She was also an amazing listener to everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Services and burial will be at a later date at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery, Pa.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020