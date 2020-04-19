|
|
JOYCE
CHARLENE
DOUGLAS
LAKELAND - Joyce Charlene Douglas, age 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away on 4/15/20 at LRH. Joyce was born in October of 1934 in Sydney, OH.
Joyce was a full time employee at Lakeland Police Department. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings and daughter, Darlene. Joyce is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie and Elizabeth; 5 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and a great-great grandson and 1 sister. Joyce will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020