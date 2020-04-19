Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE CHARLENE DOUGLAS LAKELAND - Joyce Charlene Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE CHARLENE DOUGLAS LAKELAND - Joyce Charlene Douglas Obituary
JOYCE
CHARLENE
DOUGLAS

LAKELAND - Joyce Charlene Douglas, age 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away on 4/15/20 at LRH. Joyce was born in October of 1934 in Sydney, OH.
Joyce was a full time employee at Lakeland Police Department. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings and daughter, Darlene. Joyce is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie and Elizabeth; 5 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and a great-great grandson and 1 sister. Joyce will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -