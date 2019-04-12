|
JOYCE E.
NELSON, 85
LAKELAND - Joyce E. Nelson, 85, passed away on April 11, 2019, after a long struggle with metastatic adenocarcinoma.
She was born in Manchester, NH on June 12, 1933 to Myrle and Charles Lagerquist. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1951. Shortly thereafter she was hired at New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She moved on to the engineering department and retired from the repair service department in Portland, Maine after 30 years.
She is survived by her sister Patricia Averill of Glenburn, Maine and her brother Jack Lagerquist of Wells, Maine and Melbourne, Florida. She survived four marriages: two ended in divorce and two in death. She will be cremated and have her ashes sprinkled in Hampden, Maine with her late husband, George Nelson. Together they built a small retirement home in Alamogordo, NM where they lived for seven years until her husband's death in 2002. Joyce continued to travel back and forth spending summers in Maine and winters in New Mexico. Over the years she also traveled many times from Alamogordo, NM to Lakeland, Florida.
She has requested that there be no funeral and no viewing. In lieu of flowers she wishes any donations to go to the Cancer Center of your choosing.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019