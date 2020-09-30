1/1
Joyce E. Taskinen Skipper
JOYCE E.
TASKINEN
SKIPPER

WINTER HAVEN - Joyce E. Taskinen Skipper was born to Eloise and Reino Taskinen on March 19, 1937 in Ashtabula Ohio and passed away Sept 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale Fl.
Joyce is survived by her children Christine White, Timothy Smith (Joann) and sister Carol Urbain, grandchildren: Trudi, Donnie, Amy, Autumn, Timothy and 7 great grandchildren; she loved them all dearly. She was preceded in death by her brothers Gary Taskinen, Jon Taskinen, Don Taskinen and son William 'Bo' Smith.
Joyce loved her family very much and enjoyed every moment she could have with them all. She was strong woman that had many trades and she worked hard at them all.
Joyce you are loved by all and will truly be missed; we will carry you in our hearts forever.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
