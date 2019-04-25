|
JOYCE
ELAINE EZELL RECKART, 72
LAKELAND - Joyce Elaine Ezell Reckart, 72, of Lakeland, died on April 20, 2019. She was born June 4, 1946 in Kentwood, Louisiana. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, and church friends who loved her very much.
She is survived by her husband Ray E. Reckart; sons Rodney Ray Reckart (Dawn), Bradley Eugene Reck-art, and Jeffery Allan Reckart (Shelly); brother Fredrick James Ezell (Penny) of NC; sister Beverley Lynne Ezell of SC; grandchildren Dylan Ray, Austin Nathaniel, Rebecca Lynn, Roxanne Mac-kenzie and Kayla Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. David Oneal Ezell Sr. and Doris Mae Todd Ezell; sisters Florence Lineaweaver and Vivian Marie Yearicks; brothers David Oneal Ezell and Ray Lee Ezell.
Joyce Elaine loved spending time traveling and visiting her grandchildren. She was very faithful to God and her church of which she is a member, The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Eagle Lake, FL.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 6-8PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland. Funeral Services are 11AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 4600 Hunt Rd, Bartow, FL.
Rev. Randy Crowley and Rev. David Sizemore will be officiating.
Interment will be at the Oak Hill Burial Park on Bartow Rd (98).
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019