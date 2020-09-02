JOYCE ELAINE

HARMAN-HAUN



LAKELAND - Joyce Elaine Harman-Haun of Lakeland, Florida went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1942 in Michigan. She was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She was a member of First Assembly of God.

She is preceded in death by her late husband of 34 years, Charles Reid Harman, Jr., brother, Carl Winekoff and sister, Sharon Gouge.

She is survived by her husband, Van Haun, daughters, Denise (Robert) Bowling and Pat (Kevin) Jeffries; three grandchildren: Tanner and Sierra Bowling, Brooke-Lynn Jeffries; one great-granddaughter, Sarifina; her sister-in-law, Betty Jo Gilbert, several nieces and nephews and her loving dogs, Sonny and Star.

Joyce was a homemaker and operated a home daycare for many families, for which she considered Carolyn (Martin) Howard and their daughter Missi family.

Joyce was a devoted Christian woman. She loved tending to her flower garden. She was very loving and caring to everyone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to gather to Celebrate her Life.



