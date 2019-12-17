Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist
2140 Crystal Beach Rd
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE MURDOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE ELAINE "JODI" MURDOCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE ELAINE "JODI" MURDOCH Obituary
JOYCE 'JODI'
ELAINE
MURDOCH, 68

WINTER HAVEN - Joyce 'Jodi' Elaine Murdoch, 68, passed away peacefully on 12/2/19 in Winter Haven.
Jodi moved to FL from Mishawaka, IN at age 12. She was a special education teacher, foster parent, poet, and painter. She was predeceased by loving husband Rob Murdoch, parents James & Virginia Hunt, sister Patricia Parker, & grandson Stephen Andrew Simo. Survived by daughter Heather Tipper, son Chris (Amy) Murdoch, daughter Kelley Murdoch, siblings Charlene (David) Blouw, Susan (Art) Gilkey, James Hunt, & John Hunt, grandchildren Brooke (Will) Struthers, Kian-on Tipper, and Gabe Tipper, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service at Faith Baptist 2140 Crystal Beach Rd, WH on Sat. 12/21 at 11am. Memorial fund can be sent to Faith Xtreme at Faith Baptist in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -