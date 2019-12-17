|
|
JOYCE 'JODI'
ELAINE
MURDOCH, 68
WINTER HAVEN - Joyce 'Jodi' Elaine Murdoch, 68, passed away peacefully on 12/2/19 in Winter Haven.
Jodi moved to FL from Mishawaka, IN at age 12. She was a special education teacher, foster parent, poet, and painter. She was predeceased by loving husband Rob Murdoch, parents James & Virginia Hunt, sister Patricia Parker, & grandson Stephen Andrew Simo. Survived by daughter Heather Tipper, son Chris (Amy) Murdoch, daughter Kelley Murdoch, siblings Charlene (David) Blouw, Susan (Art) Gilkey, James Hunt, & John Hunt, grandchildren Brooke (Will) Struthers, Kian-on Tipper, and Gabe Tipper, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service at Faith Baptist 2140 Crystal Beach Rd, WH on Sat. 12/21 at 11am. Memorial fund can be sent to Faith Xtreme at Faith Baptist in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019