Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE K. LAWSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOYCE K. LAWSON Obituary
JOYCE K.
LAWSON, 77

WINTER HAVEN - Joyce K. Lawson, 77, passed away June 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital of Tampa. The daughter of Holland A. & Evelyn Ring Kelley, Joyce was born March 11, 1942 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a resident of Winter Haven for over 20 years, moving from Kissimmee, FL. She a Physical Therapist in the healthcare industry for over 34 years. She was a Polk County Literacy Council Volunteer, a past officer of the Florida Physical Therapy Association, past secretary of the Reflection East Homeowners Association, a member of the Messiah Association, a Winter Haven Hospital Volunteer, helped organize the Heart Walk of Bartow, an active supporter of the Physical Therapist student program at Polk State College and an avid Bowler.
She is survived by husband of 53 years: Del Lawson, daughter: Neva Durham (Chris), Lakeland, brother: Robert 'Bert' H. Kelley (Caryl) Lakeland, sister: Marilyn K. Groves, Bartow, grandson: Josh Durham, Lakeland.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Memorials may be given to the s. Condolences to the family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now