JOYCE K.
LAWSON, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Joyce K. Lawson, 77, passed away June 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital of Tampa. The daughter of Holland A. & Evelyn Ring Kelley, Joyce was born March 11, 1942 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a resident of Winter Haven for over 20 years, moving from Kissimmee, FL. She a Physical Therapist in the healthcare industry for over 34 years. She was a Polk County Literacy Council Volunteer, a past officer of the Florida Physical Therapy Association, past secretary of the Reflection East Homeowners Association, a member of the Messiah Association, a Winter Haven Hospital Volunteer, helped organize the Heart Walk of Bartow, an active supporter of the Physical Therapist student program at Polk State College and an avid Bowler.
She is survived by husband of 53 years: Del Lawson, daughter: Neva Durham (Chris), Lakeland, brother: Robert 'Bert' H. Kelley (Caryl) Lakeland, sister: Marilyn K. Groves, Bartow, grandson: Josh Durham, Lakeland.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Memorials may be given to the s. Condolences to the family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019