JOYCE M.
BAILEY
LAKELAND - Joyce M. Bailey, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2020 at LRH, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Bailey raised, along with the late Harry Bailey, two children Michael Bailey and Kathy Bailey Backer. Born to Ruby Cooper and Pat Purvis in Birmingham AL. on Nov. 20th 1930, she spent her life in Lakeland. She was loved and cherished by everyone she met. Her 25 years in the lunchroom at Padgett Elementary was a testament as grown adults still tell stories of her beautiful smile and warm welcome as they passed her at lunch. She loved reading her paper in the mornings and would say with her newspaper in hand and a hot cup of coffee 'I am in heaven.' She was a member of Gibsonia Baptist Church for 50+ years and often said 'I love the Lord and I love my church.' Living in Foxwood Estates, her husband passed away in 2001. She participated in water aerobics and walked in the evening stopping along the way asking about someone's day. A year ago she moved in with her daughter Kathy and son-in-law Bob. She had her own little apartment and loved sitting out on her porch with her beloved cat Hess.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her great - granddaughter Neeley Shannon Fraizer, her mom Ruby Cooper and her brother Donald Barnett. She is survived by her son Michael Bailey (Lavanda), her daughter Kathy Backer (Bob), her grandchildren Tiffany, Ashley, Leslie, Erica, great grandchildren Alex, Jocelyn, Markus, Brendan, Aspen, Shay, Logan, Lexi, and Lane and her sister Linda Strickland (Morris).
We will miss her Beautiful smile, kindness, her love for God and her family, and her unwavering support and excitement in every milestone we passed. Services will be held at Lakeland Memorial Gardens on Friday Feb. 28th; viewing at 2 pm with service at 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020