LAKE WALES - Lifelong Florida resident, Joyce McInerny, lost her battle with cancer on December 11, 2019. She was called away to our Lord while in the arms of her daughter and with her husband holding her hand. Joyce struggled with mental illness throughout her life. She founded a peer recovery program, join-ed Peace River and NAMI of Polk county 2009. She was awarded The Able Trust Award in the Adult Leadership in 2011. She advocated for mental illness issues.
Joyce was the daughter of Margaret and Ralph Schultz. Predeceased by her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, George, son, Matthew, daughter, Nichole, brother, Edward, 3 grandchildren and many loving relatives.
Service will be January 31, 2020 at the Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, Fl; visitation 10-11, services 11am.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
