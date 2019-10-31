Home

Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
View Map
JOYCE
NELSON, 86

LAKELAND - Joyce June Nelson, age 86, of Lakeland, FL passed away on October 28, 2019.
A native of Saint Onge, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Freeda Cowles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Nelson.
Survivors include children, Joe Nelson, D.O. (Karen Martin), Tracie Nelson (Kaj Fleischmann), Clark Nelson; siblings, Ram-ona Alleman, Ethel Schaff, Ernest Cowles (Ellison), grandchildren, Gregory and James Nelson.
Joyce was a good Christian women and homemaker who loved to travel, play the organ, fish, and paint.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice or your local SPCA.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
