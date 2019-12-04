|
JOYCE M.
ROSS
LAKELAND - Joyce Ross, 79, beloved wife of Richard Ross, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Joyce was born November 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Rosalie and Arthur Miller. Joyce is survived by her loving family, husband Richard Ross, son Scott Ross, wife Lynn, daughter Susanne Tulloss, husband Scott, and two grandchildren Adam and Amanda Tulloss.
Joyce was very creative and enjoyed painting, quilting, decorating, gardening, traveling and playing with her dog Chrissy.
Joyce had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019