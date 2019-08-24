|
|
JUAN MANUEL
MEDINA, 15
WINTER HAVEN - Juan Manuel Medina, 15, a resident of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. Funeral service for Juan will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 28, St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Winter Haven with Father O'Brien officiating the Mass.
Juan was an amazing son to raise. He was so full of life, love and laughter. We were truly blessed to have raised him for 15 amazing years and share him with the world. Juan came into this world a heart warrior. He was born with half a heart and used that heart more than most use their whole heart to love unconditionally. Juan always wore the biggest smile and laughed the loudest laugh even through the roughest times in his health. He never let his health get in the way and we let him live his life with no limitations other then contact sports. Juan had a passion for cooking at the young age of 9 and also loved cooking and sharing his food with others. Juan was the best friend, classmate, son, grandson, and brother that he knew how to be. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Juan is survived by his parents Manuel Jr. and Angelina Medina; three siblings: Vanessa Puentes, Margaritta Puentes, and Isabel Medina; grandparents, Manuel Sr. and Eulalia Medina, Jan and Margaret Button; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019