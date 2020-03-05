Home

JUANITA Alicea-Ortega

JUANITA Alicea-Ortega Obituary
JUANITA
ALICEA-
ORTEGA, 77

LAKELAND - Juanita Alicea-Ortega passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and moved to Lakeland from Queens, NY in 1994.
Juanita was a member of Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Fuente de Amor in Polk City, FL. She loved serving others and being a faithful member of her church.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Antonio Alicea-Berrios. Survivors include her son, Marco Antonio Alicea-Ortega; daughters, Nancy Alicea, Barbara Alicea; brother, Angel Caballero; sisters, Maria Caballero, Janet Munoz; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, 11:00am - 12:00pm at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Fuente de Amor, 116 Commonwealth Ave N, Polk City. Services will follow at 12:00pm. Interment will take place on Friday, 10:30am at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
