Juanita Bryan
JUANITA BRYAN

WINTER HAVEN - On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Juanita Bryan began her celebration in heaven with loved ones, her husband, Noah Daniel, of 60 years, and her Savior, JESUS.
Born in Black, AL, she was the first of 11 children. Juanita is survived by son, Noah Jerry Bryan (Carla) of Winter Haven, daughter, Geraldine Brady (James Elwood) of Lakeland, and son, Wayne Bryan of Lakeland. She has been blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Countless others who weren't in her biological family call her Mom and Grandmother.
Juanita loved the Lord with her whole heart and was known as a prayer warrior. At 94 she still lived alone, drove a car, taught a Sunday School Class, and had an excellent memory.
Juanita's home was where the family and extended family gathered for holidays and special occasions, and to get her famous biscuits. Her home and heart were always open to those who needed encouragement and prayer. No words can explain how much she will be missed!
A funeral service will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Juanita's name to the Lighthouse Ministries of Lakeland at lighthousemin.org .


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
8639678558
