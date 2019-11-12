|
|
JUANITA E. DEMCHAK, 82
LAKELAND - Juanita E. Demchak, 82, died peacefully on October 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice House (Lakeland). She was surrounded by her loving family. Faith and family were her guiding principles in life.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, to Lillian and Homer Masters, Juanita soon became big sister to Bob. She graduated from Lakeview High School and went on to become a medical technologist. She married David E. Demchak in 1960 and had two children. Although the Demchaks moved to Florida in 1971, they frequently returned to Michigan to visit family and friends.
A devoted wife and mother, Juanita was also industrious outside the home, choosing to build cabinets with David in their Lakeland cabinet shop. She later returned to the medical profession as a phlebotomist at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where her compassion and gentle touch made her a favorite with patients who needed blood drawn. Juanita's aptitude for 'economizing,' as she called it, was legendary. She clothed the family using her sewing talents, made yogurt, play dough and bread, grew fruit trees in the backyard, and relentlessly hunted bargains at discount stores and thrift shops. She sold Avon during the 1980s, which resulted in several close lifelong friendships with her customers. Whatever Juanita chose to do, she made friends along the way.
Juanita loved her Lord and was a lifelong member of the Church of God (Seventh-day). She loved to study the Bible and share Jesus Christ with others. She taught children in Sabbath school and ministered to people through music and cooking. Many Sabbaths found her singing a solo with her warm, bright lyric soprano voice, then breaking out the casseroles for church fellowship meal. 'Ten Thousand Angels' and skillet Spanish rice were frequently requested. She enjoyed dancing and karaoke singing, wowing audiences with her renditions of Patsy Cline hits. An avid fisherwoman, Juanita's patience was most evident when she was holding a fishing pole, punctuated by her squeals of delight when she reeled in a 'good eatin' fish. She did crossword puzzles to maintain her formidable spelling ability. But no hobby or passion could compare to her love and devotion to God and her family. Juanita was candid, kindhearted, principled, loyal, and self-sacrificial.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 59 years, David; children Cathy (John) Cook and Dan (Hazel) Demchak, brother Bob (Margit) Masters, sister-in-law Joyce (Paul) LeClair, two grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew, and many more family and friends whom she cherished.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Juanita's life may donate in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice House (Lakeland), 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805 (1-800-464-3994).
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019