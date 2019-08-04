|
JUANITA
LONG
LAKELAND - Juanita Long, went home July 26, 2019. She was born in Madisonville, Tennessee on April 12, 1932.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Long, her daughter Sherri Long and son Alan Long.
She is survived by her son Charles E. Long ll; her daughters, Linda Nelson, Lisa Long and Martha Bindley
She had 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren
Siblings, Geneva Morris, Jimmie Lands, Troy Lands
Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on August 9, 2019 at 2:30 pm
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019