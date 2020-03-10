|
JUANITA MILLS
JONES, 70
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Juanita Mills Jones, 70, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Sun. March 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by her family.
Ms. Jones was born June 14, 1949, in Winter Haven to Hayward Carl and Ramona Louise (Stokes) Mills. She was a lifetime resident of Auburndale, graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1967. In the late 1960s, Louise, Juanita's mom started Ramona's Beauty Salon, then after graduating from Mr. Dell's Beauty School in the late 1970s, Juanita joined her mom. Juanita was the Owner/Operator of Ramona's Beauty Salon in Auburndale. She was a member of the First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland. She enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, traveling and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Juanita is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Shawn (Cindy) Crumley of Auburndale and Joshua Roberts, both of Auburndale, daughter Shannon (Charlie) Johnson of Polk City; brother Lamar Mills of Auburndale; close family friend Stephen Moles of Auburndale and 6 grandchildren: Dakota, Noah, Colton, Mason, Maddyson & Melody.
A Memorial service will be 5:00 pm Thursday, March 12th at Lena Vista Baptist Church, 213 Florida Dr., Auburndale. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020