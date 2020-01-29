The Ledger Obituaries
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
JUANITA OXFORD

JUANITA OXFORD Obituary
JUANITA
OXFORD, 85

LAKELAND -Juanita Oxford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born in Shawneetown, IL to Clarence and Hattie Porter.
She graduated from Shawneetown High School and married the love of her life, Charles E. Oxford on June 28, 1952 and had 57 beautiful years together, until his death August 2, 2009. They had a wonderful life together, loved to travel in their RV and spend time with family and friends. Juanita was also an avid bridge player and had many wonderful friends from years of playing.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, parents and infant brother, Harold Gene Porter. She is survived by her son, Michael Oxford (Rosie), daughter, Lee Ann Dohany (Art), grandchildren, Chris Oxford, Derek Oxford (Tiffany), Sam Bertram and Kelly Bertram. Two great grandchildren, Cullen and Kinsley Oxford. Brother, Del Porter (Dolores), Dorothy Mitchell, Shirley Wills and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life Reception will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
