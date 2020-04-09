Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUANITA WATERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUANITA PADGETT WATERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUANITA PADGETT WATERS Obituary
JUANITA PADGETT
WATERS, 73

LAKE WALES - Juanita Padgett Waters of Lake Wales died of COPD related illness on April 1, 2020.
Born August 29, 1946, in Lake Wales to Cora H. 'Estee' Padgett and Jerry D. Padgett Sr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers, Richard H., Jerry Jr. and Alan Padgett.
Ms. Waters is survived by her son William 'Billy' Waters Jr. of Lake Wales; her daughters, Mary Neff, Frostproof, Denise Odom, Fuquay Varina, N.C.; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -