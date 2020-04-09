|
JUANITA PADGETT
WATERS, 73
LAKE WALES - Juanita Padgett Waters of Lake Wales died of COPD related illness on April 1, 2020.
Born August 29, 1946, in Lake Wales to Cora H. 'Estee' Padgett and Jerry D. Padgett Sr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers, Richard H., Jerry Jr. and Alan Padgett.
Ms. Waters is survived by her son William 'Billy' Waters Jr. of Lake Wales; her daughters, Mary Neff, Frostproof, Denise Odom, Fuquay Varina, N.C.; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020