JUANITA PENALOPEZLAKELAND - Juanita Pena Lopez, 81, passed away June 1, 2020.Juanita was born in Juncos, Puerto Rico on Dec. 27, 1938.She is survived by her children, Pedro 'Joe' (Valerie) Bosque, Jose (Crystal) Bosque, Jr. and Jose Alberto (Cindi) Bosque; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her children, Joey Bosque and Judy Rodriguez.Visitation will be Sat. from 9-10 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be at 10 am Sat. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.