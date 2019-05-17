Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Judith Ann Thonebe

Judith Ann Thonebe Obituary
JUDITH ANN
THONEBE

LAKELAND - Judith Ann Thonebe, 81, of Lakeland passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Kokomo, IN on October 31, 1937, she was a resident of Lakeland since 1940.
She was a bookkeeper for the City of Lakeland traffic division until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Amarth, and Rainbow Girls.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas; son Doug (Lisa) Thonebe; daughter Cheryl (Eric) Whitt; and sister Beverly Walker Grandchildren Kristin (Jayme) Brockman and Kody Thonebe also survive. Her first great-grandchild is due in a few weeks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17th from 5-7 pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Gentry-Morrison Southside, with burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2019
