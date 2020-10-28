JUDITH COX MOORE
LAKELAND - Judith Cox Moore passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was born on October 14, 1948, in Lakeland, Florida to the late Harvey and Myrtle Cox.
Judith retired from the Bartow Public Library after 25 years of service. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and Voting Specialist.
Judith is survived by her husband, Carl Grady Moore of 54 years; 3 daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Mulligan, Caryn (Gene) Harrison, Deborah (Jarrett) Zolkos; brother, Malcolm 'Mickey' Cox; grandchildren, Kyle, Elizabeth, Seth, Justin, Riley and Brooke.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 am in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida. Private service to follow. A mask is required to attend. Interment will take place after the service at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812.
