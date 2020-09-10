1/1
Judith Cutting Fraser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDITH CUTTING
FRASER

LAKELAND - Judith Cutting Fraser was a fiery, pioneering, quick witted and independent lady who was called home on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at the age of 77. Judy was born in Niagara Falls, New York and moved to Pompano Beach, Florida at age 10. She moved to Lakeland, Florida at age 17 and graduated from Florida Southern College, while pursuing a management career in the legal field. She then attended and earned her Juris Doctorate from the South Houston College of Law in 1977, making her a pioneer for other females entering the legal profession. She was a member in good standing with the Florida and North Carolina Bar associations and practiced nearly 40 years as a sole practitioner until age 72. She was a fierce and respected advocate for her clients. She enjoyed the outdoors, a glass of wine, fine things, knitting and work.
Judy was survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Alexander Fraser, who lovingly cared for her during her extended decline, her son Tony Turbeville, daughter-in-law Lisa, granddaughter Whitney, grandson Chase and brother Fred Cutting. Judy was called home to see those who predeceased her, her daughter Reta (Rene'e) Turbeville, father Emerald G. Cutting, mother Reta Cutting Grimes, younger sister Dreama Ray Grimes, younger brother, Tom Grimes, and her beloved maternal grandparents Gustin & Daisy Boynton.
Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity in her name or the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved