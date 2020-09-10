JUDITH CUTTING
FRASER
LAKELAND - Judith Cutting Fraser was a fiery, pioneering, quick witted and independent lady who was called home on Sunday, September 6th, 2020 at the age of 77. Judy was born in Niagara Falls, New York and moved to Pompano Beach, Florida at age 10. She moved to Lakeland, Florida at age 17 and graduated from Florida Southern College, while pursuing a management career in the legal field. She then attended and earned her Juris Doctorate from the South Houston College of Law in 1977, making her a pioneer for other females entering the legal profession. She was a member in good standing with the Florida and North Carolina Bar associations and practiced nearly 40 years as a sole practitioner until age 72. She was a fierce and respected advocate for her clients. She enjoyed the outdoors, a glass of wine, fine things, knitting and work.
Judy was survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Alexander Fraser, who lovingly cared for her during her extended decline, her son Tony Turbeville, daughter-in-law Lisa, granddaughter Whitney, grandson Chase and brother Fred Cutting. Judy was called home to see those who predeceased her, her daughter Reta (Rene'e) Turbeville, father Emerald G. Cutting, mother Reta Cutting Grimes, younger sister Dreama Ray Grimes, younger brother, Tom Grimes, and her beloved maternal grandparents Gustin & Daisy Boynton.
Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity
in her name or the Alzheimer's Association
.