JUDITH JONES FETTERHOFF

WINTER HAVEN - Judith Jones Fetterhoff, 66, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born to the late Robert and Roberta Jones in Detroit, MI on May 20, 1953. Judith met her husband of 41 years, William Fetterhoff in Chicago, IL and together moved to Florida in 1979.
Judith is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Caitlin Fetterhoff; son, Robert (Elizabeth) Fetterhoff; step-sons, Rick (Roxanne) Fetterhoff and Mark (Patricia) Fetterhoff; sisters, Patty (Patrick) Bailes and Mary Jones and eight grandchildren. Judith will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
