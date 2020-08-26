JUDITH

RUND, 82



LAKELAND - Judith Rund, 82, entered Eternity to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 23, 2020. Judy was born February 12, 1938 to Earl and Helen Cunningham, in Decatur, Illinois.

She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1956, placing in the top third of her class.

Judy's last place of employment was Illinois Power Company, where she was employed as a Data Entry Operator. That is where she met her husband Bill, who worked in the computer room. They were married on September 28, 1973.

They loved to travel with their 5th wheeler, managing to visit all 50 states. Bill and Judy were involved with Habitat for Humanity. Bill did the work and Judy usually visited the job site on brake for a cup of coffee and a donut.

They moved to Florida permanently in 1995. Bill and Judy lived at Schalamar Creek for 20 years, before moving to Carpenters in 2016. Judy became very involved with volunteer work at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland. By turns, she was a Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, and Alter Server. Judy was also taking classes through the Lay Ecclesial Ministry.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Rund, brother, and parents.

Judy is survived by her sister-in-law Betty, 6 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland, on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM, Mass will begin at 11 AM, committal service will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.



