JUDY BOWEN
COOK, 89
LAKELAND - Judy Bowen Cook, 89, died August 14, 2019 in Lakeland, FL after a short illness.
Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Lakeland with The Reverend Dr. Reid Hensarling and The Reverend Kathy Hulin officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Cook was born on September 25, 1929 in Jacksonville, FL and was the daughter of the late Theodore 'Rudy' and Lois Jeffcoat Bowen. She graduated from Columbia High School in Lake City and attended the University of Florida where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. While working as a legal assistant in Lake City, she met her husband, Bill Cook of Bartow, FL.
Mrs. Cook was very active with her family and church and enjoyed most outdoor activities, especially snow skiing, boating and tennis. Her indoor activities included bridge, quilting and reading. She was the epitome of a stay-at-home mom, never missing an opportunity to feed friends and family or entertain anyone who dropped by the house. At church, she was an Altar Server, a member of the Daughters of the King, a member of Altar Guild and a Lay Eucharist Visitor.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by William H. Cook, her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy Love and Robert Fisher of Lakeland, Florida; son and daughter-in-law William H., Jr. and Katherine Cook of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren William and Kim Cook, Christopher and Rae-anne Cook, Victoria and Jon Davis of Lakeland, FL, Robert (Bo) and Sara Fisher of Winter Park, FL and John Cook of Brandon, FL; great grandchildren Kelsey, Lindsey, Chloe, Kylie, and Colbin Cook, Webber and Callahan Davis and Robert III, Henry and Caroline Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials/donations be made to the All Saints' Episcopal Church of Lakeland. Reception at All Saints' following the service.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019