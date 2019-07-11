|
|
JUDY C.
MACDONALD, 86
LAKELAND - Judy C. MacDonald 86, of Lakeland, died July 9, 2019.
She was born February 9, 1933 in Long Branch, New Jersey, and was a resident of Florida since 1951.
Judy loved her family and they loved her. She loved to entertain and created many fantastic parties, dinners and events in her home. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, great sense of humor and always her dignity, grace and style. No one ever entered her home without feeling like an honored guest and part of the family. She loved the arts, theatre, ballet and the symphony.
The family wishes to thank all of her health care providers and her loving friends for their support.
Judy is survived by 2 daughters and 2 grand-daughters
For Thy Sweet Love Remember'd Such Wealth Brings.....
Published in Ledger from July 11 to July 12, 2019