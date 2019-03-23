|
|
JUDY J.
NORMAN
LAKELAND - Judy J. Norman entered eternal rest on March 20, 2019. Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 21, 1945, she moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1978. She moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1995 to be nearer to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Bill Whitehead, and siblings Susan, Harvey, Barbara, Janet, David, Billy and Tissy. She is survived by her children Angela Allen (Cris), Wendy Norman, and grandchildren Dylan Allen (Destiny), Brady Allen (Cie Cie), Gwyneth Norman-Brown and Sophia Norman-Brown. Her siblings, John Whitehead (Carol), Chrissy Russell (David), and Kathy Brogan (Pat). Her loving nieces and nephews: Becky, Jody, Robyn, Pam, Michele, Steven, Lori, John, David, Rick, Rod, Kim, Shelley, Kelly, Jenny, Jack, Nick, Tom, Kristi, Sherri, Melissa, Katie, Jessy, Pat and Sean. Her greatest joy was recently welcoming her first great grandchild, Dawson Allen.
Judy worked in medical billing for many years with Clark and Daughtry, PA and Dixieland Elementary, where she was recognized as employee of the year for her work with underprivileged children. She adored all her co-workers and her special friends from Brandon Bingo. She was happiest watching her grandsons play baseball, playing Bingo and spending time with her granddaughters Gigi and Sophia.
We will miss her forever. 'Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.'
-Colossians 3:15
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019