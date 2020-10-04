JUDY WEST

HIGGINS, 79



WINTER HAVEN - Judy West Higgins, 79, passed away 10/02/20.

Judy was born April 1, 1941 to Douglas N. and Sarah Clark West. She was employed at Broward General Hospital (Ft. Lauderdale) and Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville, N.C.)

She is preceded in death by her parents and she leaves behind her brother Nat West, sister in law Jane West, nephew Shane West and niece Kalen West and grandnephew Kade Rabern and grandniece Carley Rabern.

A private family service is planned.



