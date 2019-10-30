|
JULIA 'JUDY'
BLOODWORTH RUTHVEN
LAKELAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Julia 'Judy' Bloodworth Ruthven announces her passing after a brief illness on October 28th, 2019.
Born in Lakeland on October 7th, 1924, Judy was a bright light to all who knew her. She and her husband of 33 years, Joe P. Ruthven, shared a life surrounded by family and a host of friends.
Judy was well known for her beautiful smile, her intelligence (crossword puzzles in ink!), and her loving, adventurous spirit. She even celebrated her 70th birthday by going skydiving!
Judy and Joe traveled extensively over the years, spending time at the home they built in Sedona, as well as their shared love for boating. They owned several boats with Judy as navigator and first mate and even were able to make an extended trip up the east coast. Judy and Joe were seldom seen apart from each other. In recent years, they could be seen walking or riding their golf cart near their home in Grasslands.
Judy attended Florida Southern College. Even though she never served in the Armed Forces, she served her country by working in Washington DC as a civilian during WWII. She later returned to Florida and flew for Pan Am Airlines, primarily to Cuba and Central America. Over 70 years later, she recreated that route and returned to visit Havana.
Judy is survived by her husband, Joe P. Ruthven, her 3 children, Jan Weinman (Richard), Craig Story (Sandy), and Suzanne Chesser (Fred), her stepchildren, Joe L. (Karen), Greg (Kim), and the late Senator Kay Hagan (Chip). They shared 13 grandchildren: Shawn Martz (Richard), Jason Weinman (Kelly), Ashley Frazier, Niles Ruthven (Janice), Zachary Ruthven (Charlie), Tyler Ruthven (Tyeliah), Jeanette Hagan (Martin), Carrie Stewart (Will), Tilden Hagan, Lauren Clark (Brandon), and Gregor Ruthven (Lindsey) and 31 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to recognize Debbie Jennings for her loving care and friendship over the years.
Also, many thanks to the Lakeland Regional Hospital and Good Shepherd Hospice for their gentle and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.
Services to celebrate Judy's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, Florida on Friday, November 1st at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019