Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Julia G. Lewis

Julia G. Lewis Obituary
JULIA G.
LEWIS

BARTOW - Julia G. Lewis, age 90 peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Lakeland on December 15, 1928. Julia was the daughter of the late W.O. Gibson and Mamie Johnson Gibson.
Julia and her family moved from Lakeland to Bartow when she was 6, where she graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1946.
She was a graduate of Florida Southern College where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority.
Julia was very involved in the Bartow community where she taught school for 27 years. She was also involved in Bartow's Lioness' Club, Garden Club, Order of Eastern Star, and Junior Service League.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clifford Lewis and by her brother and sister, Walter Gibson and Mary O. Vent. She is survived by her children: Vicki Lewis of Bartow and Clifford Lewis Jr. of Ft Myers. Julia attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Bartow. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2019
