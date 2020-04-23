|
JULIA MARIE (BUNDY) SCHLEIF
LAKELAND - Julia Marie (Bundy) Schleif, born to Eternal life on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Richard Schleif. Dear Mother, preceded in death by her children Karin (Mark Scully) and Geoffrey (Margaret) Woodward. Survived by her son Peter Woodward (Debbie) and her stepchildren Robert, John, David (Jeanne), and Mary Jo Schleif. Julie was the loving grandmother of Lexi, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Thomas, and Andrew. Loving Step Grandmother to Mark, Renee, Matthew, Nichole, Angelica, Erik, and David. Great Grandmother to Nicholas, Miles, and Oliver Roberts.
Julie graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and the University of Cincinnati. She then earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
Julie was a lover of books and reading from early childhood and thoroughly enjoyed her career as a medical librarian in a Milwaukee hospital. Julie came to Lakeland in 1990. She described her move to Florida as a 'dream come true.' Julie loved to travel with Richard to destinations inspired by her reading.
A memorial service will be held when family and friends are able to join together to celebrate Julie's life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020