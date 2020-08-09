JULIAN
MCKINNEY
SHAW, 93
HAINES CITY - Mr. Julian McKinney Shaw of Haines City, FL, died on July 31, 2020 at the age of 93.
Julian was born on September 28, 1926 in Haines City, FL. The family moved to Kentucky when he was 12 years old. He was the youngest of seven children. Julian graduated from high school ahead of schedule so he could serve in the United States Army during World War II. After the war, Julian received both his undergraduate and masters degree in education at Eastern Kentucky University.
After several years as a high school teacher in Kentucky, Julian moved back to his hometown of Haines City where he spent numerous years as principal of Haines City High School. He finished his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction of Polk County Schools. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Haines City, where he was active and taught Sunday school for many years.
On December 24, 1948, Julian married Jerry Mullins Shaw of Wildie, Kentucky. The couple had two adopted children, Jeff and Julie. After his wife Jerry passed in 1993, Julian remarried Mary Watts Shaw, also of Haines City.
Julian's interest and activities were his grandchildren, flower gardening, photography, golf and tennis. He loved foreign travel, especially cruises with his wife Mary. He loved to watch sports of all kinds on TV and was committed to his Bible reading every day. Julian knew his Savior Jesus Christ.
Julian will be loved and missed by his surviving daughter, Julie and her husband Dennis; grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, Ross and Reed Berry; daughters-in-law, Betsy and Katelyn; and 7 great-grandchildren, all of Chesapeake, VA.
A graveside service with immediate family was held Friday August 7th at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com