1/
JULIAN MCKINNEY SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JULIAN
MCKINNEY
SHAW, 93

HAINES CITY - Mr. Julian McKinney Shaw of Haines City, FL, died on July 31, 2020 at the age of 93.
Julian was born on September 28, 1926 in Haines City, FL. The family moved to Kentucky when he was 12 years old. He was the youngest of seven children. Julian graduated from high school ahead of schedule so he could serve in the United States Army during World War II. After the war, Julian received both his undergraduate and masters degree in education at Eastern Kentucky University.
After several years as a high school teacher in Kentucky, Julian moved back to his hometown of Haines City where he spent numerous years as principal of Haines City High School. He finished his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction of Polk County Schools. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Haines City, where he was active and taught Sunday school for many years.
On December 24, 1948, Julian married Jerry Mullins Shaw of Wildie, Kentucky. The couple had two adopted children, Jeff and Julie. After his wife Jerry passed in 1993, Julian remarried Mary Watts Shaw, also of Haines City.
Julian's interest and activities were his grandchildren, flower gardening, photography, golf and tennis. He loved foreign travel, especially cruises with his wife Mary. He loved to watch sports of all kinds on TV and was committed to his Bible reading every day. Julian knew his Savior Jesus Christ.
Julian will be loved and missed by his surviving daughter, Julie and her husband Dennis; grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, Ross and Reed Berry; daughters-in-law, Betsy and Katelyn; and 7 great-grandchildren, all of Chesapeake, VA.
A graveside service with immediate family was held Friday August 7th at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved