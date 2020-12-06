1/1
JULIAN W. MCLURE
JULIAN W. MCLURE, 79

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Julian W. McLure, age 79, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. McLure was born May 28, 1941 in Clayton, AL. to Q.P. and Katie Margaret (Hartzog) McLure. He was a retired Maintenance Mechanic for the Phosphate Mines. Julian was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven. He enjoyed coaching Little League in younger years, fishing, reading, snorkeling, traveling, socializing, telling stories and spending time with family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents & nephew. Julian is survived by his loving family: wife of 46 years: Faye McLure; 2 sons: Kenneth (Tracy) McLure of Winter Haven and Shane (Carri) McLure of Auburndale; 3 daughters: Staci (Alex) McLure-Merchant, Sonya (Noah) McLure-Kahler and Melony (Marion) McLure-Hopkins, all of Auburndale; sister Betty (Bobby) Cox & son Bob of Clayton, AL; 18 grandchildren; 15 gt. grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, December 7th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Green Pond Cemetery in Polk City.


Published in The Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
