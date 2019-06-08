|
|
JULIE ELIZABETH ELKIN
FAULKNER, 56
WINTER HAVEN - Julie Faulkner passed away at her home in Winter Haven on June 6, 2019. She was 56.
She was born in Lakeland, FL, and graduated from Lakeland Sr. High. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Jason C. (Deanna D.) Elkin, grand-children: Emily & Paisley Elkin; sisters Rhonda Norton, Cindy Elkin Burks; brother Dave Elkin III.
She was predeceased by her father Dave Elkin, Jr. and mother Sara Elkin.
At her request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from June 8 to June 9, 2019