REV. JULIOROSARIO, Jr., 71LAKELAND - Rev. Julio Rosario, Jr., 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 1, 2020.Rev. Rosario was born in Arroyo, Puerto Rico on August 25, 1949 to the late Julio and Ana Rosario. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elena Rosario; two children, Julio (Jennifer) Rosario III and Daphne (Luis) Tarango; and four grandchildren, Izzy Luis-Aron, Catherina Gracia-Elena, Julio Ignacio, and Josalyn Olivia.Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 12-1pm and Service at 1pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801.