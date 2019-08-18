|
JUNIOR 'JR'
BLEDSOE, 67
VALLEY HEAD, AL. - Junior 'JR' Bledsoe, age 67, of Valley Head, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 along side his wife of 38 years, Blanch Bledsoe at their home. Mr. Bledsoe was born in Greenville, TN on March 10, 1952 to the late William H. and Della Bledsoe.
He was a truck driver for Kerr Redi Mix, member of Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437, Valley Head Masonic Lodge #394 and the Alhambra Shrine Temple where he was a very active in the transportation unit for the children's hospital. Mr. Bledsoe was a proud graduate of Kathleen High School and attended many class reunions.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the United Methodist Center located at 450 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., Lakeland, 33815. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial donations be made to the fund, c/o Alhambra Shrine Temple, 1000 Alhambra Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3701.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his daughter, Nadara Brock; son, Chad Bledsoe; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Sharon Bledsoe; sister, Suzette Bledsoe; and grandchildren, Lindsay Bledsoe-Chritton, Darek Brock, Alexis Bledsoe and Dominic Bledsoe.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019