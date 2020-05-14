SGT. JUSTIN TAYLORSTORY, 25FLORENCE, AL. - Sgt. Justin Taylor Story of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.He was born September 30, 1994 in Avon Park. He was a graduate of George Jenkins High School, where he was active in ROTC, and he later became a recruiter, after he finished serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing and watching WWE 'wrasstling'. He was an avid Florida Gators fan. He was the life of the party and made friends with everyone. He was a jokester and loved to aggravate his grandmother. He was a great family man and father.Sgt. Story was preceded in death by his father, Scott Story and paternal grandfather, Terry Story.Survivors include his wife, Brittany Ann Story; son, Axel Rowan Story; daughters, Briar Evlyn Story and Anniston Presley Story; mother, Ashley Rodriguez; sister, Miranda Ariseli Bustos; brothers, Ralph Chandler Story and Adam Michael Bustos; maternal grandparents, Faye and Larry Hobbs; paternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Story; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friend and comrades.Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales; due to COVID-19, a private family service will follow with Rev. Wrynn Collins officiating.Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be at