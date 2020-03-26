|
|
KAITLYN 'KT' MARIE KINARD
BABSON PARK - Kaitlyn 'KT' Marie Kinard of Babson Park passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL.
She was born January 9, 1998, in Walterboro, South Carolina to Stephen Todd Kinard and Ginny Marie Castle. She has been a resident of the area for 18 years, moving from South Carolina.
KT was preceded in death by her father Stephen Todd Kinard, paternal grandparents, Jerry and Gale Kinard and her fur-baby, 'JoJo,' who passed with her.
Survivors include her mother, Ginny; brother Stephen Trent Kinard of Babson Park; maternal grandparents, Faye and Doug Castle of Lake Wales; paternal grandparents, Sandy and Danny Tucker of Frostproof; aunts, Paige Castle and her boyfriend, Brian Deal of Babson Park, Shellie Castle of Lake Wales and Felecia Kinard Martin and her husband, Bubba of Lodge, SC; uncles, Brian Castle of Groveland, FL, Chris Castle and his wife, Tiffany of Claxton, GA; boyfriend, Landon Chance of Babson Park, his parents, Brian and Susie Chance and his sister Alayna Chance; best friend Elise and her husband Matt Coon and numerous cousins and friends.
Due to current recommendations by the CDC, a private family service is scheduled and will be webcast live at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Interment will be at Kinard Cemetery in Lodge, SC under the direction Herndon and Sons Funeral Home in Walterboro, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020