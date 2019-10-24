|
|
KAMAL
MAHMOUD
JARRAH, 69
FLAGLER BEACH, FL. - On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Kamal Mahmoud Jarrah, loving husband and father of two sons, died peacefully at the age of 69. He died of complications from pneumonia.
Kamal was born in Damascus, Syria on December 25, 1949 to Mahmoud and Muzaian (Al-Zifari) Jarrah. A Palestinian, he grew up in Amman, Jordan, the sixth of seven children. Kamal immigrated to the United States in 1978, eventually moving from New Jersey to Lakeland, where he met his wife, Laurie, on a blind date when they each worked at Davy McKee. Over his career, Kamal worked as a maintenance supervisor and oversaw the production of blueprints in various engineering firms, including for many years at Jacobs Engineering Group.
Kamal raised his family in Lakeland for 30 years. He traveled widely, loved cooking and fishing, and cherished time at home with friends and family. In retirement, Kamal enjoyed painting and crafting stained glass. Kamal was known for his good cheer, willingness to befriend anyone, openness to others, and support for a progressive society.
Kamal was preceded in death by his mother Muzaian (Al-Zifari) Jarrah, father Mahmoud Jarrah, and brothers Ismat, Salim, Riyad, and Adnan Jarrah. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Laurie (Bullen) Jarrah of Flagler Beach, FL; son Sami (Jonathan) of Philadelphia, PA; son Zaki (Jeanelle) Jarrah, of Flagler Beach, FL; and sisters Rawda (Tawfik) Saleh and Hala Jarrah, each of Cairo, Egypt. He had one grandson, Finn Lucio Jarrah, son of Zaki and Jeanelle Jarrah.
Kamal's family will receive friends and family on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00, with a memorial at 2:00, at Gentry - Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. He was buried in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kamal's memory to the or the Florida Democratic Party.
