DR. KAMAL UDDIN HYDERLAKELAND - Dr. Kamal Uddin Hyder, 79, Food Technologist and Engineer from the graduating class of 1972 from Texas A&M University, passed away in Lakeland, FL on September 2, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1941 in Calcutta, India.Dr. Hyder was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by so many people around the world who remember his genuine spirit to converse about global affairs, agricultural development initiatives, and travel.Kamal is survived by his six children: Farial, Razi, Omar, Rehan, Rehnuma, and Sophia.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kiva in memory of Dr. Hyder. https://