DR. KAREN
CANDACE
CARLSON
LAKELAND - Dr. Karen Candace Carlson, 71, passed away August 10, 2019.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She led an accomplished life to include: dancer with Ballet West in Salt Lake City, was the first woman on the National Staff of the National Scuba Divers Association Instructor Certification Team, Commander in the US Public Health Service and served with Dr. C. Everett Koop as a voting USPHS member to the American Medical Association, was a pilot, and served as High Commissioner of Clan Arthur USA. She enjoyed tatting, crocheting, spinning, knitting and traveling. She traveled to all seven continents, many several times. She was awarded a Bachelors degree in Anthropology, a certificate in International Studies, a Masters of Public Health from UCLA and a Medical Doctorate from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, F Edward Herbert School of Medicine. She was a Fellow and Board Certified in Occupational and Environmental Medicine, was a Fellow and Board certified in Preventive Medicine, was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine and was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Pi and Phi Kappa Phi.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kenneth G Phillips, daughters Andrea Phillips and Gina (Carl) Webb, granddaughters Danielle Phillips and Kaitlin Phillips, and great grandson Alexander Phillips.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019